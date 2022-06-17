type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy and wife celebrate 5th marriage anniversary in NYC
Entertainment

Stonebwoy and wife celebrate 5th marriage anniversary in NYC [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa
Ghanaian Dancehall act Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, and his beautiful wife, Dr. Louisa are already five years into their marriage and they are celebrating it in style.

This year, they flew all the way to New York for a vacation as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary on June 16th, 2022.

Dr. Louisa has taken to social media to share composite videos and photos that show some romantic moments they’ve shared together over the years.

In the clip, they are seen having fun, travelling together and building more memories. It also captures moments of Louisa’s pregnancy and also time with their kids.

“Our wedding anniversary is here again. Wow 5 years already! So much joy in my heart. God has been good. Many more years of God’s blessings to come. Amen. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoy ,” Dr Louisa shared on Instagram.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa got hitched on June 16th, 2017 in a plush star-studded ceremony in Accra and have since marked four wedding anniversaries.

The couple have been blessed with two children, the first, a girl, named Catherine-Jidula Setakla and a boy, Janam Satekla Jnr.

    Source:GHPage

