Shatta Wale has in an interview on Zylofon FM talked about what transpired between him and Stonebwoy on stage during the biggest lyrical battle, Asaase Sound Clash.

The most hyped clash between the two strong Dancehall figures came off September 12 2020. The event saw each artist holding their bragging right.

On the day of the clash, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy threw heavy shots at each other that got the whole place and fans who watched on social media very thrilled.

During the lyrical banter, Shatta Wale ‘veered off’ as he began to personally attack Stonebwoy on stage using his disability to mock him. He called him ‘Apakye’ on stage.

This got fans worried because they thought that Shatta’s personal attack on 1GAD was way below the belt.

However, speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, the self-acclaimed dancehall king revealed that he calling Stonebwoy such names and mocking his disability was planned.

According to him, Stonebwoy gave him the green light to call him “apakye” during Asaase Soundclash and also agreed for Stonebwoy to call him “Gbe Naabu”.

But along the line, the later got emotional and lost his line which consequently made him to angrily talk back.

He adds Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy took matters personal on stage when he started to taunt his impairment on stage.