Stonebwoy Biography: Real name, age, cars, houses, children, wife, awards, networth, facts etc

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy Biography – Livingstone Etse Satekele is a Ghanaian born multiple award-winning recording artist whose years of hard work and perseverance in the music industry has paid off very well.

Quick Facts about Stonebwoy

Date Of Birth – 5th March 1988

Education – University Of Professional Studies

Occupation – Musician/Businessman

Kids – 2

Wife – Dr Lousia Satekla

Real Name – Livingstone Etse Satekla

Livingstone Etse Satekla with the stage name Stonebwoy was born on March 5, 1988, in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

He had both his primary and JHS education in Ashaiman together with his late twin brother (May his soul rest in peace).

The award-winning Reggae/Afrodancehall artitse was born to Mr & Mrs Satekle but unfortunately, his mother is late.

Education

The “Not Again” hitmaker is a well-educated entertainer. After completing Agyiri Nyarko School Complex in Ashaiman, he gained admission to study for his secondary education at Methodist Day Secondary School and graduated in 2007.

He bagged his first degree in marketing at UPSA and currently studying for his master’s at GIMPA.

Stonebwoy Career

Stonebwoy was a child prodigy because he started writing and composing songs at a very tender age.

While in SHS, he dropped his first hit sing dubbed Makoma (My Heart) which became a hit banger and enjoyed massive radio plays for some time although he was not publicly known.

After the Makoma hit, he dropped another awe-inspiring song titled Empress which drew the attention of DJs and other veteran musicians most especially Samini.

In late 2008, Stonebwoy joined Samini’s High-Grade Family as a budding artiste and we all know what happened afterwards – Hit upon hits; Amazing talent beyond comparison.

After staying under the wings for 4 solid years, he later left and established his own record label (Burniton Music Group).

Stonebwoy Awards

With over 150 nominations, Stonebwiy has 70 awards at the moment. He’s currently the titled holder for the most ‘Reggae artist of the year” at the VGMAs.

Out of the 70 awards, one is a BET award, after missing the opportunity to make it two in 2017, and a Grammy nomination also to his credit.

Stonebwoy Houses, Cars, Networth

The musician-cum-entertainer is worth around $5 million. He has three houses; One at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 2, the second at Tema Community 22 and the third one in Kumasi.

Stonebwoy is also a lover of cars and motorbikes. He drives the Range Rover, Mercedes Benz C-Class, a Hyundai and other expensive automobiles.

Stonebwoy Wife & Children

Stonebwoy have being married to Dr Lousia Satekle, since June 16, 2017. They have been blessed with two children, a boy and a girl with the names L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr & Jidula Satekla respectively.

Albums & songs

As a hardworking artiste, Stonebwoy has 4 albums to his credit namely Grade 1 Album, Necessary Evil, EOM, and Anloga Junction.

He has a truckload of hit songs with special mentions to (Go higher, People Dey, Blaze Dem, Not Again, Physically).