Shut up if you don’t own a passport-Stonebwoy to netizens blasting him over Covid-19 $150 test fee

Stonebwoy is not sitting down for his campaign to get the Covid-19 test fee of $150 to get reduced run down by netizens who are blasting him on various social media platforms.

1Gad has sent a savage message to those criticizing him to keep quiet if they do not have a passport. Stonebwoy said some people do not possess passport and their family witches won’t even allow them to travel outside.

For such people, the message is definitely not for them. He is speaking directly to the government to reduce the COVID-19 test fee which is $150 because it’s too much.

He pleaded with the government to listen to the cries of Ghanaians and reduce the expensive test fee. The Dacehall artist again added that his campaign is not a political one.

COVID-19 test fee brouhaha; @stonebwoyb has a message for Ghana pic.twitter.com/oOo26qV9u7 — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) November 11, 2020

Stonebwoy got Ghanians talking when he refused to pay $150 dollars to Ghanaian officials in South Africa as COVID-19 test fee. Stonebwoy explained that he had paid an amount of 600 Rands in less than 24 hours for the same test and wondered why he should pay the said amount again for the test.

His post on Twitter reads: “I Pay 600 Rands to do corona test in SA less than 24hrs to fly back to GH.. But authorities in SA insist I Provide POP which is $150 mandatory corona test fee required by the Ghana authorities without Which I’m Not Boarding under the same 24hrs.. I’m confused.”

Stonebwoy is not the only person in Ghana speaking up against the outrageous $150 for the Covid-19 test at the Kotoka International Aiport. It’s a battle being fought by most members of the opposition.