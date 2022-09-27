- Advertisement -

BHIM Nation boss, Stonebwoy, seems to be copying the braggadocious talks of Shatta Wale which many social media users hate and have condemned on several occasions.

The humble dancehall artiste who is known for keeping his private life very low has shocked a lot of Ghanaians with his recent boastful comments.

READ ALSO: My attack on Stonebwoy was to hype his concert – Ayisha Modi

Apparently, Stonebwoy met with award-winning media personality, Cookie Tee, before he jumped on stage to perform at the just-ended Global Citizens Festival concert.

After their meet-up, Cookie Tee who was very overwhelmed brought out her phone to record the experience and in the course, she urged Stonebwoy to drop some words for his fans.

Shockingly, Stonebwoy decided to brag about the expensiveness of his clothes, chains and shades.

He said; “Your rent” while pointing at his shades, “Your house” pointing at his chains, and ”Your car” pointing at his designer clothes.

He was full of himself as blew his own trumpet and laughed off after making the overweening comments.

Watch the video below to know more…

This is very unusual of Stonebwoy and a majority of his fans still can’t believe their unpresuming music idol could be such arrogant within a twinkling.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy replies to Ayisha Modi’s insults and ungrateful tag?