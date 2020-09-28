Stonebwoy chills with DJ Cuppy in her brand new Ferrari (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has been sighted a new video of social media hanging out and chilling in brand new Ferrari of Nigerian Disc Jockey DJ Cuppy.

It would be remembered that DJ Cuppy few days ago took to social media to show off three brand new Ferrari’s which her father Billionaire Femi Otedola bought for his girls.

She captioned the photo: ”Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat”

Well, in a latest video sighted on social media, the ‘blaze them’ singer was captured on camera where he was enjoying a ride with DJ Cuppy who in return was showing off her new Ferrari to him.

Stonebwoy who is currently not in the country made it know on snapchat that he is out there doing business.

Watch the video below:

In the viral video, you could hear Stonebwoy telling Cuppy to step on the accelerator which she eventaully did.