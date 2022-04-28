- Advertisement -

African Dancehall heavyweight, Stonebwoy has swiftly disassociated himself from Sidicoin after Ghanaians called for his immediate arrest for promoting a Ponzi scheme.

After concerned Ghanaians on the internet blasted Stonebwoy for promoting the crypto investment named Sidicoin.

The BOG immediately released a press statement to caution the masses to be careful with their dealings with Sidicoin because it’s unrecognizable as far as they are concerned.

After coming under severe pressure and insults for campaigning for a Ponzi scheme, Stonebwy has come clean in a post that has been spotted on his socials.

According to the multiple award-winning musician, he hasn’t been hired as a brand ambassador for Sidicon.

He further added that he only wanted to redeem a lot of the youths from poverty reason he was aggressively promoting the supposed Ponzi scheme with his influence.

How can Stonebwoy put out a disclaimer to dissociate himself from Sidicoin and emphasize that he’s not an ambassador for the product when a few days ago, he was busy promoting the same cryptocurrency investment scheme?