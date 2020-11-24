type here...
Stonebwoy discloses the name of the political party he will vote on December 7th

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stonebwoy has disclosed the name of the political party he will vote for come December 7 during the general elections.

With barely 12 days to the elections, almost all the political parties are still on the campaign trail preaching to the electorates to vote them into power.

Unlike the many other musicians who have openly declared their support for a party Stonebwoy in an interview asked which political parties he was going to vote for in the upcoming elections; answered he is for the Ghana party.

“Me, I support Ghana party”, he told George Quaye in an interview.

“Whichever political party that wins am okay but I tell you what I represent, Ghana.

Guess what? If I wasn’t a musician I would answer this but me being a musician and God blessing you with this task you have to know what role you play just like the politician knows what role they play so me as a musician am available to serve or be used by any political party or whichever government but for the right thing and for the right time.” he said.

However, he noted that he has his music career to think of so he is making the right choice at the end of the day on who to vote into power among the major political parties.

Source:GHPAGE

