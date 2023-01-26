Stonebwoy expresses heartfelt gratitude to Asamoah Gyan for footing his surgery cost 7 years ago; he replies

The love that exits between 1GAD Stonebwoy and the former BlackStars Captain Asamoah Gyan The Baby Jet is beautiful.

The two popular figures have been by each other and supporting one another for years running.

The two share some deep memories and as such keeps them close in the industry. They have a song together too.

Well, Stonebwoy has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Asamoah Gyan for coming through for him and paying his surgery cost for him 7 years ago.

Stonebwoy’s leg issue is dated as far back as 20 years ago after suffering from an accident 20 years ago in which he even lost his twin brother.

From the time Stonebwoy was finding his way to the music scene to the time he blew, he still had problems with his leg until recently he went for surgery with the help of Baby Jet.

An appreciative Stonebwoy on Twitter mentioned that he’s forever grateful to the Ghanaians International football legend for the kindness done to him 7 years ago.

This is what he wrote:

Asamoah Gyan replied