Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has gotten another international feature after featuring on American singer Jordin Sparks’s yet-to-be-released album.

Jordin Sparks few hours ago took to her social media page to share the back cover of the 15-track album.

In her post, Jordin Sparks revealed that she went through a hard time picking 15 tracks out of over 150+ songs she had recorded for her fans and his song with Stonebwoy managed to make the list.

Stonebwoy is featured on track 10 of the album titled No Cry.

Sharing the photo Jordin Sparks shared: “I am so elated to reveal the ‘No Restrictions’ back cover! It was so tough to choose out of 150+ songs but I narrowed it down to 15 of my top favorites! You’ve been riding with me for so long and we have grown up together! These songs are very special to me and I’m ecstatic you get to meet me and who I am…now.

I know you’ll all have songs that resonate with you and I can’t wait to see which you connect with. There is something for everyone! I’m so grateful to have my friends

@TPain, @Stonebwoy and Shawn Stockman for joining me on some magical tracks! I can’t wait for this project to be in your headphones, laptops, radios, cars and hearts! The countdown begins…????.

Pre-save ‘No Restrictions’ out Sept 13th!“

See the screenshot below: