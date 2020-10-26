Stonebwoy features wife and children in ‘Everlasting’ music video

Bhim Nation President Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy in the showbiz industry has finally dropped the visuals for his song Everlasting off his Anloga Junction.

The wife of the Dancehall Dr Louisa and his two children Jidula and Janam made their debut appearance in the music video.

Earlier, a photo of Jidula surfaced on social media which won the hearts of many but netizens thought it was just a photohoot she had.

Another photo was also sighted that sees Dr. Louisa and Jidula pose for the camera.

After the release of the video last week, netizens have asked the motivation behind Dr. Louisa and their children featuring in the video, but Dr Louisa has responded stating that she accepted the offer since the song is her favourite on the studio album ‘Angloga Junction’.

She continued Jidula as usual stole the show whiles they were on set shooting the video but added that Janam who is just a year old stood in for 10 minutes and then left the set.

Watch the video below:

The video since its release has gathered over 160k views on Youtube.