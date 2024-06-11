“Whoever pours out lies will perish” -Stonebwoy Finally Hits Back at Shatta Wale Over Legon Saga

Stonebwoy has fired back at Shatta Wale after Wale’s latest unhinged attacks on him.

Shatta Wale in the last few days has reignited his long-standing feud with fellow artist Stonebwoy.

During a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale, who calls himself the “Dancehall King” of Ghana, mocked Stonebwoy, claiming he is poor.

Shatta Wale said Stonebwoy lacks the financial means to buy a house in East Legon.

Shatta Wale’s recent attacks on Stonebwoy are due to his belief that Stonebwoy was behind the cancellation of his concert at the Reunion Rave Concert last weekend. He views this as an act of sabotage.

Shatta Wale expressed his frustration openly, accusing Stonebwoy of interfering and causing the last-minute cancellation of the much-anticipated event.

The dancehall artist did not hold back, threatening to make Stonebwoy’s life in East Legon difficult.

Stonebwoy in a very cryptic reply has sent Shatta Wale packing. 1GAD in a smart response, shared a bible verse. Proverbs 19:9



Which reads: “A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will perish,”

In this case, Stonebwoy wants to communicate something that Shatta will perish in his lies and that he didn’t play a role in the cancellation.

