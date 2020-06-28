type here...
Stonebwoy finally opens up on the Kelvyn Boy-Ashiaman attack

He also responded to the allegations that he was behind the attack on Kelvyn Boy.

By Lizbeth Brown
Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy & Blakk Cedi
The CEO of Burniton Music Group, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has finally opened up on the Kelvyn Boy-Ashiaman incident.

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, the ‘Sobolo’ hitmaker explained that he had nothing to do with the attack and played no role in it.

He added that he had to take legal action because he was accused of being involved in Kelvyn Boy’s attack at Ashiaman.

According to Stonebwoy, the accusations against him tarnished his hard-earned reputation and had to disassociate himself from it.

ALSO READ: Kelvyn Boy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard

He also disclosed that this is not the first time Kelvyn Boy has disrespected his brand and its high time he takes legal action against him.

“I was home when I saw the tweets which insinuated that I sent someone to attack Kelvyn Boy. My legal team had to respond and put a statement out there through the company to protect the Stonebwoy brand.

And to also disassociate from the said insinuations that Stonebwoy has sent people to attack him which we don’t condone. This is not the first time he has made such insinuative posts to tarnish my image”, Stonebwoy explained.

Stonebwoy who sounded very emotional also added that such disrespects in the entertainment industry should not be encouraged because he will never disrespect Samini.

Watch the video below;

Stonebwoy passionately speaks about departing with Blakk cedi and Kelvynboy’s allegations.

Stonebwoy passionately speaks about departing with Blakk cedi and Kelvynboy’s allegations.Stonebwoy for the first time has commented on the real reason he parted ways with Blakk Cedi – and Kelvynboy’s allegations that he had a hand in his Ashaiman attack

Posted by Ghpage News on Sunday, June 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Old man Samini speaks on Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy beef

This comes after Stonebwoy was accused was being the brain behind Kelvyn Boy’s attack on 22nd June 2020 at Ashiaman.

