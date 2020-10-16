type here...
Entertainment

Stonebwoy finally speaks about his fight with AngelTown and Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Bhim Nation president Livingstone Etse Satekla known in the showbiz circles as Stonebwoy has finally broken silence on his issues with Sarkodie and his manager AngelTown.

It would be remembered that prior to Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert, Stonebwoy was rumoured to have slapped Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town and in the process injured his eye after a little misunderstanding.

Due to what happened, Stonebwoy was taken off the list of performers at the event.

Since the news broke, people have been asking him to tell his side of the story but he kept quiet until now.

According to Stonebwoy, after the incident on that day, he stayed over just to ask for forgiveness from Angel Town if indeed he slapped him or injured his eyes after making them wait for over 6 hours at the rehersals ground.

The ‘Hero’ singer added that what broke his back was the fact his own friend and school mate Sarkodie could call police on him because of the unfortunate incident.

Stonebwoy detailed that he did not go to Sarkodie’s stage to act as an immature musician but he went there to show a maximum support.

Well, we all know that days after the incident Sarkodie released a statement saying he had forgiven Stonebwoy but also used the opportunity to advise upcoming musicians not to make their emotions get over them when they angry.

