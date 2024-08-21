Stonebwoy finally speaks on his GIMPA certificate; goes deep into how he managed to graduate

Stonebwoy has responded to claims that his recently obtained certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) was given to him rather than earned.

The allegations came from someone who claimed to be a classmate, asserting that the musician rarely attended classes.

In response, Stonebwoy firmly refuted these claims, urging Ghanaians to dismiss what he described as a “false narrative.”

He emphasized that GIMPA is a prestigious institution where all students, regardless of their status, must work hard to earn their degrees.

“GIMPA is not a place where anyone, including celebrities, can easily get marks just for attending,” Stonebwoy stated, highlighting that he earned his Second Class Upper degree through “blood, sweat, and tears.”

During an interview on GTV, Stonebwoy expressed his frustration with the rumours, attributing them to a “poverty-stricken mentality” and a “failure mentality.”

He defended his academic efforts, explaining that he attended evening classes due to his busy schedule, which might have led to misunderstandings.

“I couldn’t attend morning classes, so I went to evening school. That’s why I appreciate GIMPA for offering flexible options,” Stonebwoy said, adding that the institution has measures like cameras in exam halls to maintain integrity.

He used the national platform to condemn those spreading the rumours, accusing them of trying to tarnish his achievement.

In conclusion, Stonebwoy expressed his pride in earning his degree and urged others to focus on inspiring and educating rather than spreading baseless accusations.