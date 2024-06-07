StoneBwoy makes the first official public appearance & statement after Winning TGMA Artiste of the Year 2024

StoneBwoy has made his first public statement after winning the prestigious TGMA Artiste of the Year 2024 at TV3.

The Bhim President Won the coveted AOYT at the Grand Arena Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1 after he faced stiff competition from King Promise, Sarkodie, Nacee, Black Sherif and Kuami Eugene.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) witnessed many Ghanaian musicians eagerly claiming awards amid tough competition from their peers.

Stonebwoy emerged as the biggest winner, securing six awards, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

In his heartfelt message in a special appearance on TV3 with Berla Mundi, StoneBwoy expressed immense gratitude to his fans, team, and family for their unwavering support.

He emphasized how this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into his music and performances.

He acknowledged his challenges and obstacles but highlighted that such accolades make the journey worthwhile.

StoneBwoy also took the opportunity to thank the organizers of the TGMA and TV3 for recognizing his efforts and contributions to the music industry.