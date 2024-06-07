type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStoneBwoy makes the first official public appearance & statement after Winning TGMA...
Entertainment

StoneBwoy makes the first official public appearance & statement after Winning TGMA Artiste of the Year 2024

By Mr. Tabernacle

StoneBwoy has made his first public statement after winning the prestigious TGMA Artiste of the Year 2024 at TV3.

The Bhim President Won the coveted AOYT at the Grand Arena Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1 after he faced stiff competition from King Promise, Sarkodie, Nacee, Black Sherif and Kuami Eugene.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) witnessed many Ghanaian musicians eagerly claiming awards amid tough competition from their peers.

Stonebwoy emerged as the biggest winner, securing six awards, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

In his heartfelt message in a special appearance on TV3 with Berla Mundi, StoneBwoy expressed immense gratitude to his fans, team, and family for their unwavering support.

He emphasized how this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into his music and performances.

He acknowledged his challenges and obstacles but highlighted that such accolades make the journey worthwhile.

StoneBwoy also took the opportunity to thank the organizers of the TGMA and TV3 for recognizing his efforts and contributions to the music industry.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, June 7, 2024
Accra
light rain
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
87 %
1.5mph
100 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways