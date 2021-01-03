Stonebwoy’s bodyguards allegedly flee Ashanti Region after they were granted bail

- Advertisement -

Livingston Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy’s bodyguards yesterday per reports were arrested in the Ashanti Region for assaulting a driver.

The ‘Activate’ hitmaker was in the region to perform at an event before the unfortunate event happened.

Per what we gathered, Stonebwoy and his team had one of their car involved in an accident with a Sprinter driver in the region prior to his performance.

Tempers and anger went high which resulted in him and his bodyguard assaulting the driver who reported them to the police who later got the Bhim President’s bodyguards arrested.

According to a gossip bird from the region, Stonebwoy’s team after some time at the police station were granted bail and were later left to leave after meeting the bail condition.

The source revealed that Stonebwoy went ahead to perform at the event he was booked for but soon after he was done with his performance, he left the region to avoid any other troubles with his team.

In other news, Stonebwoy has spoken about the incident and has revealed that though it didn’t go well, he loves it because it has now made him tougher.