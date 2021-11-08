type here...
Stonebwoy Goes Hard On A-Plus Over His Negative Comments About His “Greedy Men” Song – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
The originator of the Afro-Dancehall genre and African Dancehall titan, Stonebwoy, has unleashed his venom on famed and controversial political activist and social media commentator, Kwame A Plus.

Last Saturday on UTV’s United Showbizprogram, Kwame A Plus argued that Stonebwoy’s galamsey song is needless because the youths on the streets are not the ones involved in illegal mining activities.

He went on to opine that, the legislators and top government officials are the ones behind the galamsey crusade and there’s no way they will pay attention to Stoenwboy’s song so he shouldn’t have wasted his resources on the production of the song.

Stonebwoy who is obviously not happy over Kwame A Plus’ comments has reacted to the severe criticisms from the leader of “The People Project”

Stonebwoy has dropped a coded message for A Plus on his Snapchat stories titled “Ventilation”.

According to Stonebwoy, he’s winning and that’s all it matters and he will also continue to talk about the rot in the society.

He also warned A Plus to stop trying to paint him as a bad person in the face of our politicians.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

