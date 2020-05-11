LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Stonebwoy makes a golden statue of his mother to celebrate her on Mother’s day

By Qwame Benedict
It’s been years now since Stonebwoy lost his mum to the icy hands of death but that wouldn’t deter the dancehall artiste from celebrating his mum on a special day like Mother’s day.

Yesterday been mother’s day in Ghana, the Bhim Nation President took to social media to show off a statue made of Gold to celebrate his late mother.

Sharing the photo of the statue on social media, the “nominate” hitmaker captioned it ‘“Made You A Statue MAMA ??! It’s Your Day.. RIP ??.” 

See the photo below;

After sharing the photo’ Stonebwoy’s son Jahmiel also commented after seeing the statue of his grandmother.

See screenshot below:

