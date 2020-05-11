- Advertisement -

It’s been years now since Stonebwoy lost his mum to the icy hands of death but that wouldn’t deter the dancehall artiste from celebrating his mum on a special day like Mother’s day.

Yesterday been mother’s day in Ghana, the Bhim Nation President took to social media to show off a statue made of Gold to celebrate his late mother.

Sharing the photo of the statue on social media, the “nominate” hitmaker captioned it ‘“Made You A Statue MAMA ??! It’s Your Day.. RIP ??.”

Also Read: Funny Face can never beef or beat me – Lilwin says in new video

See the photo below;

After sharing the photo’ Stonebwoy’s son Jahmiel also commented after seeing the statue of his grandmother.

Also Read: Rev Obotuo dares Owusu Bempah to provide proofs for all his allegations

See screenshot below: