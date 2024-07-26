Stonebwoy graduates with a second-class upper from GIMPA

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has achieved a significant milestone by graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He completed his studies with a second-class upper degree, showcasing his dedication to education alongside his successful music career.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene for years.

Known for hits like “Manodzi” and “Nominate,” he has consistently delivered high-quality music that resonates with fans both locally and internationally.

Balancing his music career and academic pursuits was undoubtedly challenging. However, Stonebwoy’s determination and hard work paid off, culminating in his impressive academic achievement.

His graduation is not only a personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration to his fans and fellow musicians.

In recent interviews, Stonebwoy emphasized the importance of education, especially for young people.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C95A7VaMkz-/?igsh=bXExMHQyOXpmZzc0

He believes that acquiring knowledge and skills through formal education can open doors to various opportunities and contribute to personal growth and societal development.

Stonebwoy’s success at GIMPA throws light on the value of lifelong learning and the possibility of excelling in multiple fields.

It sends a powerful message to the youth about the importance of balancing passion with education.

This accomplishment adds to Stonebwoy’s list of accolades and strengthens his influence as a role model.

His journey is a testament to the fact that with determination and hard work, it is possible to achieve greatness in different areas of life.

Fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Stonebwoy’s achievement and expressing their admiration for his dedication to both his music career and education.