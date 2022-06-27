- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall maestro, Stonebwoy, has come under heavy criticism from social media users after an explicit video of him and a hardcore slay queen landed on the internet.

Late yesterday, Hajia4Real marked her 30th birthday in style and it was a slay queen’s affair as extravagant ladies from all walks of life stormed the birthday premises.

Their choice of clothes and dress code was over the roof because they were competing against each other as far as nakedness is concerned.

Aside from these slay queens, some heavyweight industry people also made it to the party including Stonebwoy.

After the BHIM Nation boss announced his presence, he was given the stage to perform and that was when one of the slay queens who was present at the party decided to seize the moment and make a name for herself.

While Stonebwoy was thrilling attendees of the birthday party with an electrifying performance, this beautiful and curvaceous lady mounted the stage to seductively dance with the “NOT AGAIN” hitmaker.

The lady made it appear that there’s something intimate going on between herself and Stonebwoy looking at how she whined her wait like a tambourine.

It is at the back of this development that has forced critics to share their two cents about the whole fuss.

According to these people, Stonebwoy should have ignored the lady because she recently celebrated his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife Dr Louisa.

They also opined that Dr Louisa would be more than disappointed after watching this video.

