Stonebwoy grinds Efya at the Activate party in front of his wife Louisa

Stonebwoy and female vocalist Efya, at the Activate Party, got their freak on as they got naughty on the dancefloor.

Both artists took us to the strip club with this one as fans and friends present at the party cheered them on.

In a performance by both Ghanaian music icons, Stonebwoy and Efya gave fans present a freak show as the former aggressively ground on the songstress’ behind.

This comes as no surprise as Efya is known to portray a naughty girl character.

What shocked fans, however, is the fact that the wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Satekla, was in the building and saw whatever went on.

Nonetheless, a video seen shortly after showed her having a great time unperturbed by what had happened earlier between her husband and Efya.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Stonebwoy grinds Efya at Activate party with his wife in the room pic.twitter.com/ga9GKPajXX — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 29, 2020

The Activate Party organized by Stonebwoy and Nigerian superstar, Davido, ended up becoming a music-packed sold-out show.

Stonebwoy in an interview after the show admitted that they had to deny some fans entry because of COVID-19 protocols and that there were plans to make it a mega show next time.

Davido and Stonebwoy have suddenly developed some kind of telepathy after their collaboration on their 2020 hit song Activate.

Their relationship is great for fans because when two great artists come together good music is always assured.