Stonebwoy, his wife, and other celebrities have together celebrated die-hard BHIM native, Ayisha Modi on her birthday which is today July 17, 2020.

Ayisha who is undoubtedly Stone’s biggest fan was surprised by Stonebwoy with a plaque of a beautifully designed BHIM shirt in honour of her immense support to the brand.

Other celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwaku Manu, and Funny Face were all showed up to celebrate the outspoken record and project financier in the music industry.

Ayisha has been involved not only with Stonebwoy but has supported other artistes behind the scenes.

She was in the news recently for bashing Kelvyn boy for been ungrateful to Stonebwoy.

She spewed her anger at Blakk Cedi, former manager of Stonebwoy and now the owner of Blakk Arm Entertainment and manager of Kelvyn boy, for being behind the latter in disrespecting Stone.

The stern BHIM fan who goes by the name She_Loves_Stonb on social media pinned Kelvyn boy’s ungratefulness on Blakk Cedi and lambasted them both for biting the hand that once fed them.

In a video circulating on social media with blogger ZionFelix at the scene, Ayisha in collaboration with the Livingstone foundation- set up by Stonebwoy, made a donation to Eye of the Lord Orphanage at Nsawam to support them in these COVID-19 times.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Present at the orphanage was Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa, gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, and Afia Schwar to mention a few.

Afia Schwar who emceed at the event mentioned that Ayisha’s contribution to the Stonebwoy brand could not be overemphasized and that it was very generous of her to also give back to society even on her birthday.