News

Stonebwoy, I’ll chop your wife, she’s ashawo – Funny Face says

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Funny Face has directed his anger towards Stonebwoy in a new video that has since taken over social media trends.

In a new explosive video that has garnered massive attention on social media, Funny Face tagged Stonebwoy as ungrateful.

As stated by Funny Face, he used to financially assist Stonebwoy some years ago but he’s now teasing him on social media.

Pained Funny Face continued that, he will sleep with Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, as a payback.

He also alleged that Dr Louisa is ashawo and he has dirty secrets about her.

Watch the video below to know more…

