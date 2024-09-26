Stonebwoy is better than Sarkodie and Shatta Wale combined – Blakk Rasta argues

Ghanaian media personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta, has sparked a heated on social media with his recent claim about Stonebwoy being better than Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

In a recent interview, Blakk Rasta stated that Stonebwoy is superior to both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale combined.

Explaining his stance, Blakk Rasta said, “I like Stonebwoy because he does reggae and dancehall”.

Proceeding to express his admiration for the musician’s versatility, he didn’t mince words to state Stonebwoy is better than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie combined.

The reggae musician emphasized that Stonebwoy’s global reach and consistent performances set him apart.

“As a musician, Stonebwoy is doing far better than the two combined. You can’t separate the performance from the musician,” he said.

Blakk Rasta pointed to Stonebwoy’s numerous international collaborations and his regular presence at reggae and dancehall festivals across the globe, particularly in Jamaica, the home of those genres.

Blakk Rasta went even further, referring to Shatta Wale as a “local champion” and a “joker,” adding that he holds no respect for artists who do not compete on the global stage.