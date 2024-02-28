Stonebwoy Is Supposed to Be Put In Jail- Kelvin Taylor

- Advertisement -

U.S.-based Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor has landed knockout blows on Ghanaian dancehall enigma, Stonebwoy.

Kelvin Taylor in a viral self-recorded sighted by Ghpage claims Stonebwoy has been hiding behind being a disabled Ghanaian musician to act stupidly.

According to Kelvin Taylor, Stonebwoy is a very great and recognized Ghanaian musician whom the youth look up to, hence, his actions are negatively influencing them.

“The moment you pull a gun then a child sees on the television you do not deserve to stand on any platform. You are a mad person. Because that act is going to make thousands of the people that look up to you copy that in a position that they cannot act”, he said.

Kelvin Taylor stated that even though Stonebwoy is a disabled Ghanaian who doubles as a great musician, he should be kept in jail.

Kelvin noted that in serious countries, people who pull guns trying to kill other human beings rot in jail in addition to not getting endorsement deals among others.

“So you that person, it does not matter whether you fall under the disability bracket you are an animal. You are supposed to be put in jail. In any serious country such as people under disability who pull guns to try and kill their fellow human beings, those people are supposed to be rotten in jail. They are not supposed to be given deals, they are not supposed to be given any platforms They are dogs. For you to even carry a gun as a person with a disability, you are mad” Kelvin added.