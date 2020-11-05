Stonebwoy jabs Sarkodie & Samini over their endorsement to Nana Addo

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has subtly jabbed his ‘mates,’ Samini and Sarkodie, via a post he made on social media amid their endorsement to Nana Addo and the NPP.

The Bhim Nation president has so far said nothing about their endorsement kerfuffle publicly. However, he has made a post that we think it’s directed at Samini and Sark.

In the post sighted, he wrote, “BY THEIR DEEDS WE SHALL BEE SEEN LA! THE BIBLE DON TALK AM!!!”.

1 GAD

Deducing from his post, Stonebwoy believes that, since both musicians have boldly come out to say their political affiliations, it’s now clear who they are and how hypocritical they are because, in time past, the same artiste condemned celebrities endorsing political parties.

After Sarkodie and Samini’s endorsement to NPP, several reports have popped up concerning what influenced their decision to now declare their support for the ruling party.

NDC’s Sam George has alleged that Sarkodie and Samini were paid GHS 500,000 each by the New Patriotic Party-NPP for their endorsement.

“Don’t be swayed by any funny endorsements, people. We may love their music and groove to it, but we don’t trust their political choices, especially when they are worth GH500,000,” Sam George said.

Though Sarkodie has openly debunked the reports, he is an NPP, Samini, on the other hand, stands by the Nana Addo and the NPP, which makes many believe that the conjectured Ghc500,000 has hit his bank account.