Stonebwoy joins in to plead on Akuapem Poloo’s behalf

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known by many as Stonebwoy is the most recent celebrity to join in the #FreeAkuapemPoloo rant on social media.

In a tweet, Stonebwoy has expressed his disapproval about Akuapem Poloo’s conviction and pleaded with the court to take pity on the actress.

The award-winning dancehall musician maintains it will do Poloo more harm than good should she be sent to jail. He explains her son will suffer more.

Sharing his thoughts, 1GAD wrote; “I beg you people in the name of God. I believe it will do Poloo more harm than Good. Her son and mother will even suffer more if she sent to jail”.

1GAD post

His comments come after the famous video vixen Akuapem Poloo was convicted on 14th April 2021 over a nude picture she shared on social media with her son.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges, including exposing her son to indecency.

The court presided by Her Honour Christiana Cann remanded Akuapem Poloo into custody to undergo a pregnancy test. The court also deferred her sentencing to Friday, 16th April 2021.

