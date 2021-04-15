type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy joins in to plead on Akuapem Poloo's behalf
Entertainment

Stonebwoy joins in to plead on Akuapem Poloo’s behalf

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akuapem Poloo and Stonebwoy
Akuapem Poloo and Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known by many as Stonebwoy is the most recent celebrity to join in the #FreeAkuapemPoloo rant on social media.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo could be jailed for 3 Years – Lawyer

In a tweet, Stonebwoy has expressed his disapproval about Akuapem Poloo’s conviction and pleaded with the court to take pity on the actress.

The award-winning dancehall musician maintains it will do Poloo more harm than good should she be sent to jail. He explains her son will suffer more.

Sharing his thoughts, 1GAD wrote; “I beg you people in the name of God. I believe it will do Poloo more harm than Good. Her son and mother will even suffer more if she sent to jail”.

1GAD post
1GAD post

READ ALSO: Sarkodie joins free Akuapem Poloo rants after remand

His comments come after the famous video vixen Akuapem Poloo was convicted on 14th April 2021 over a nude picture she shared on social media with her son.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges, including exposing her son to indecency.

The court presided by Her Honour Christiana Cann remanded Akuapem Poloo into custody to undergo a pregnancy test. The court also deferred her sentencing to Friday, 16th April 2021.

READ ALSO: Vicky Zugah & Kalsoume Sinare plead with court over Akuapem Poloo’s conviction

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, April 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
4.2mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News