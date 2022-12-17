type here...
Qatar 2022: Stonebwoy’s epic performance at FIFA Fan Festival

By Albert
Stonebwoy made history with his performance at the Fan Festival as part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The BHIM Nation was part of a select group of musicians who were booked to thrill football fans who made their way to Qatar for the World Cup.

Stonebwoy’s stagecraft sent shivers down the spines of all patrons. But they were in for more enjoyment.

His electrifying performance was irresistible, and patrons from all walks of life had no option but to respond to the unmatched energy.

The verve, the control, and the stage movement all culminated into what could be described as one of the best stage works by Stonebwoy.

The Fan Festival was a huge platform for musicians to offer entertainment to the supporters as the World Cup 2022 officially draws to a close, and Stonebwoy’s performance is certainly a highlight.

This officially makes Stonebwoy the most-booked Ghanaian artist globally.

