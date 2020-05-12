- Advertisement -

Bhim nation president Stonebwoy is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to cement his name as one of the best ever artiste to come out of Africa and Ghana to be precise.

His recently released album ‘Angola’ junction which days ago was adjudged as the most stream album in the United States has once again chopped another success.

A single off his album titled ‘Nominate’ featuring award winning artiste Keri Hilson has been added to the Billboard charts.

The song which is just in the first week on the chart is currently on the 19th Position and prediction suggests it’s likely to go up in the coming weeks.

Let’s not forget Stonebwoy’s much talked about ‘Anloga Junction’ beat American-Canadian rapper and OVO boss Drake to be the most streamed album.