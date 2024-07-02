Jamaican artiste and Grammy-award winner Kabaka Pyramid has praised Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy referring to him as the only African doing authentic Jamaican songs.

He claims that Stonebwoy is a well-established influence in the genre and that he personifies the history of Jamaican dancehall and reggae music.

He said: “The non-Caribbean who reminds me the most of Jamaica’s sound is Stonebwoy. Big ups to Stonebwoy and everybody in Ghana. He is the only artiste who really keeps the heritage of the Dancehall sound authentic.”

Grammy Award winner Kabaka Pyramid has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world.

His support of Stonebwoy is a significant affirmation of the Dancehall artist from Ghana and Ghanaian music in general.

This also comes at a point when Stonebwoy was dragged on social media after a Jamaican lady called him out for not speaking original patois.