type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy is the only African artiste who does Jamaican music - Kabaka...
Entertainment

Stonebwoy is the only African artiste who does Jamaican music – Kabaka Pyramid

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Stonebwoy-and-Kabaka-Pyramid
Stonebwoy-and-Kabaka-Pyramid

Jamaican artiste and Grammy-award winner Kabaka Pyramid has praised Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy referring to him as the only African doing authentic Jamaican songs.

He claims that Stonebwoy is a well-established influence in the genre and that he personifies the history of Jamaican dancehall and reggae music.

He said: “The non-Caribbean who reminds me the most of Jamaica’s sound is Stonebwoy. Big ups to Stonebwoy and everybody in Ghana. He is the only artiste who really keeps the heritage of the Dancehall sound authentic.”

Watch the video below:

Grammy Award winner Kabaka Pyramid has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world.

His support of Stonebwoy is a significant affirmation of the Dancehall artist from Ghana and Ghanaian music in general.

This also comes at a point when Stonebwoy was dragged on social media after a Jamaican lady called him out for not speaking original patois.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways