Stonebwoy paid GH?169K for the Accra Sports Stadium and not 70K- Sam George reveals

Outspoken Ghanaian politician, Sam George has revealed that Stonebwoy paid a whooping Gh169,000 and not Gh70,000 as purported by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

This revelation comes after the Director-General of the NSA, Peter Twumasi during the Public Accounts Committee held on February 5 said that Stonebwoy paid 70k to use Accra Sports Stadium for his Bhim Concert December last year.

During the PAC meeting, the member of parliament questioned the Director-General of the National Sports Authority what the money they received from the musician was used for and if there was any profit at the end of the day.

Mr. Peter Twumasi, per reports, stated that part of the money was used to renovate the Accra Sports stadium after Stonebwoy’s show, however, the profit they got at the end of everything was encouraging.

He claims he did not believe it when he was first told of the actual amount paid and never wanted to talk about it until he got concrete evidence from his source of information to buttress his claims.

He has asked the host of the program and Ghanaians at large to ask Stonebwoy themselves because what he is saying is nothing but the truth.