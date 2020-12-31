Stonebwoy pays the bills of all kids at the 37 military hospital on his daughter Jidula’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy was on humanitarian duty as he covered the hospital bills of all kids who had taken ill at the 37 military hospital on his daughter’s birthday.

December 30th marked the 3rd birthday of Stonebwoy’s daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla and she celebrated it with ailing kids at the hospital.

Stonebwoy in giving back paid for the bills of all the kids at the military hospital and the health officials were impressed by his kind gesture.

The CEO of the Burniton Music Group, along with his wife Dr. Louisa, has founded the Livingstone Foundation known for its numerous charitable works.

Jidula who is almost becoming a celebrity herself was seen having fun with the kids in new photos.

Dressed like the princess she is in her sparkly gown with her crown, Jidula marked her 3rd birthday in grand style.

