Stonebwoy pays fees for needy KNUST student 

A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) could not believe his luck when Stonebwoy accepted to pay his fees.

The young gentleman has reached out to the ‘Putuu” hitmaker and made his concerns known to him.

Per his request, he wanted Stonebwoy to help him with GH1,500 for his fees.

No sooner had he reached out to Stonebwoy than the artist sent him the required amount for his fees.

Julius Mensah shared a screenshot of the mobile money transfer from Stonebwoy on Twitter with the words:

@stonebwoy just sent me 1500gh to settle the fees. Thank you, Stone.

Stonebwoy then tasked him to take his studies seriously and ensure that he completes school with the ultimate aim of helping others rise to the top too.

Complete your school my Guy..We dey street don’t forget us when you enter position ?

Ghanaians on social media have praised Stonebwoy for the kind gesture.