By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian Dancehall artiste and Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy has stated that he is thinking of bringing Vybz Kartel to Ghana for his Bhim Festival.

Yesterday, Dancehall lovers rejoiced as a UK court ordered the release of Vybz Kartel who had served 13 years in prison for an alleged murder.

According to the UK court which sat on the case, another reason for the discontinuation of the case was the fact that the health of the Dancehall star was deteriorating in prison.

Following this announcement, Stonebwoy took to his official X handle to react to the news of Vybz Kartel’s release and quizzed if he should bring him down to Ghana for this year’s Bhim concert.

He posted: “Adidja Azim Palmer. Road Ago Bun Up. Free at Last. Bhimfestival ?????”

