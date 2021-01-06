type here...
Stonebwoy promises Sarkodie and others a payback in 2021

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Stonebwoy payback Sarkodie
Stonebwoy has named the year 2021 a payback year as he looks to settle the scores with his haters in the new year.

The Dancehall act in a Snapchat video made these statements in the company of Mr. Logic and Papa Loggy who backed him up.

Although he didn’t openly mention Sarkodie’s name, Livingstone Etse Satekla insisted that anyone who has offended him in the past should be on the lookout.

It is hard for fans to wrap their minds around the bad blood between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy since they were once inseparable friends.

From their come-up days, both superstars have enjoyed such a great relationship up until Stonebwoy’s altercation with Sarkodie’s manager, AngelTown at the rehearsal for the latter’s Black Love-Virtual Concert.

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie now have a strained relationship, and it is feared that their ”beef” may not be settled anytime soon.

The BHIM Nation President promised to go boot for boot in the new year and warned his haters to come prepared for it.

Source:GHPAGE

