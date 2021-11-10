Stonebwoy reveals why he refused to visit Shatta Wale in jail

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has finally replied to critics who bashed him for failing to visit Shatta Wale in jail when he was arrested for faking a gunshot.

Speaking with Cookie Tee on ONUA TV in an exclusive interview, the Afro-Dancehall virtuoso maintained it would have been senseless for him to visit Shatta Wale because he was not sick.

The strikingly acclaimed BHIM Nation honcho additionally revealed that he reached out to Shatta Wale on the phone when he was detained.

In the course of the interview, he also recounted how he charged on his legal team to meet with Shatta Wale’s lawyers to deliberate on ideas to set his colleague industry person free.

According to Stonebwoy, he did not trust that Shatta Wale had been shot when he heard the news and he perfectly knew that it was just for trends.

So once again his visit would have also sent a signal out there that he supported what Shatta did.

He said;

“I had no idea Shatta Wale had been shot. I didn’t want to trust what I was hearing. I conducted a number of calculations and additions based on the information that was distributed, and I determined that the news of his shooting didn’t add up. I was glad to learn that this was not the case.”

“My legal team and his legal team have a great working relationship… We had planned to pay him a visit on the day of his release, but we received another piece of information that caused us to postpone our visit, but the truth is Shatta Wale is not a patient“

Meanwhile, the Accra Circuit Court has adjourned Shatta Wale’s case to December 7, 2021 after he appeared before the court yesterday.

The prosecutor was also ordered by the court, which was presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, to release Shatta Wale’s and his accomplices’ phones, which were taken when they were arrested in October.