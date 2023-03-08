Afro dancehall virtuoso, Stonebwoy, has shared his two cents about the death of the 22-year-old soldier who was murdered last Saturday dawn at Ashaiman by suspected thugs.

Speaking in an Instagram live, the BET awardee called and begged the military to take it easy on the residents of Ashaiman as they seek to ‘avenge’ the death of their colleague.

Stonebwoy, who is currently in New York also admonished the perpetrators of the heinous act – Which has consequently led to the military’s invasion of the town.

In the video, he prayed that the men found culpable in these cases are brought to justice.

However, he also trolled the deceased military officer by submitting that if he didn’t go after another man’s lover, he wouldn’t have lost his life in such a cataclysmic manner

According to Stonebowy, the late Sherrif Imoro would have been alive by now if he stayed away from the lady who was already in a relationship before meeting him per the information he has gathered.

Stonebowy’s argument which has been pinned as very insensitive and sneering comes at the back of the trending reports on social media which wildly allege that Sherrif was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s side guy around 2 am last Saturday when he was leaving her place to his mum’s house.

Meanwhile, the father of the late Sherrif Imoro who was stabbed to death at Taifa in Ashaiman has spoken for the first time following his son’s tragic death.

Speaking in an interview with one of the Accra-based media houses, the grieving father categorically stated that his son was murdered.

According to the mourning father, he has been told by an eye witness that his son was stabbed by some thugs who forcefully took his phone after committing the heinous crime. READ MORE HERE

