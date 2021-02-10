Stonebwoy sends Shatta Wale to buy him Waakye

The new found friendship between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy is gradually becoming the envy of some people in the industry.

Shatta Wale trolled Stonebwoy after his picture was posted behind the trotro car of a die hard fan asking him to get down from the car.

Stonebwoy has replied to Shatta Wale’s viral video in which he seriously was teasing him for being posted at the back of a die-hard Bhim Nation fans’ trotro.

According to Stonebwoy through a post which has been sighte on his snapchat page, he sent Shatta Wale to buy him Waakye reason he got stucked in traffic and additionally saw a sticker of his at the back of a trotro.

Stonebwoy wrote; “I sent 1Don to go and buy me waakye but because I cn’t trust these dons I have to keep an eye on him. @ShattaWalee I no dey give dem gaba kwrrrraaaah #1gad”

See screenshot below: