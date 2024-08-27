Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has finally made peace with socialite and video vixen Efia Odo.

This was after the two met at the Ridge Condos in Kumasi for the All-Black Party which saw a lot of influencers in attendance.

In a video seen online, Efia Odo and Stonebwoy were seen jamming together and later shared a hug.

Watch the video below:

Ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards earlier this year, Efia Odo became an enemy of Stonebwoy after she declared her support for King Promise to emerge as the overall artiste of the year.

On the night of the awards, she was spotted sitting with King Promise but Stonebwoy was declared as the Artiste of the Year.

After the awards, Efia Odo maintained that she still believes King Promise deserved the award and not Stonebwoy.

She later came out to apologise to Stonebwoy but the Dancehall musician failed to react or respond to her something that got her angry leading to another attack on the musician.