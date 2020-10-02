- Advertisement -

Lyrical Gunshot and Gideon Force president Iwan seems to have had it to the neck hence taking no nonsense from the Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy anymore.

In Iwan’s recent interview with MzGee, a popular radio show host on 3FM, the award-winning dancehall act has blasted Stonebwoy for false pretence.

According to angry Iwan, as she spoke on 3FM to MzGee, there is a heat between himself and Stonebwoy but the latter goes about fan fooling making it look like all is well.

His outburst comes by reason of Stonebwoy long ignoring him after reaching out to him for a feature on one of his yet to be released songs.

He said on radio that instead of 1GAD collaborating with him on his song he goes about featuring on other peoples songs he described as f**k.

Iwan mentioned that he isn’t pushing for a feature with Stonebwoy again because he thinks that wouldn’t resurrect his career.

Not happy with Stonebwoy, he sent out a stern warning to him to stop liking his post on social media as he has nothing to do with him again since he has purposely refused to feature him.

Another dancehall fight brewing.