Bhim Nation President and Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla has broken his silence after he was arrested in the Ashanti Region some few hours ago.

Well, the news went rife yesterday evening that the artiste who was in the region for a show got involved in an accident with a sprinter car.

Stonebwoy together with his bodyguards who were pissed pulled the driver of the sprinter out and gave him some beatings of his life.

The reports suggested that an eye witness at the scene was also not spared as he also received a fair share of the beatings by the bodyguards.

The matter was reported to the Abuakwa Police Command who in response arrested Stonebwoy and his team.

Well, as it stands now Stonebwoy and his bodyguards have been released and he has spoken about the incident.

In a post sighted on his Snapchat handle, he stated that the day hasn’t been good but he loves it because it has made him tougher.

His post reads: “Today has been a rough day ,but I love it ,It toughens me the more”

See screenshot below: