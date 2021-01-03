type here...
GhPage Entertainment Stonebwoy speaks after his arrest in the Ashanti Region
Entertainment

Stonebwoy speaks after his arrest in the Ashanti Region

By Qwame Benedict
Stonebwoy speaks after his arrest in the Ashanti Region
Stonebwoy-Police
- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation President and Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla has broken his silence after he was arrested in the Ashanti Region some few hours ago.

Well, the news went rife yesterday evening that the artiste who was in the region for a show got involved in an accident with a sprinter car.

Stonebwoy together with his bodyguards who were pissed pulled the driver of the sprinter out and gave him some beatings of his life.

The reports suggested that an eye witness at the scene was also not spared as he also received a fair share of the beatings by the bodyguards.

The matter was reported to the Abuakwa Police Command who in response arrested Stonebwoy and his team.

Well, as it stands now Stonebwoy and his bodyguards have been released and he has spoken about the incident.

In a post sighted on his Snapchat handle, he stated that the day hasn’t been good but he loves it because it has made him tougher.

His post reads: “Today has been a rough day ,but I love it ,It toughens me the more”

See screenshot below:

Stonebwoy screenshot
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, January 3, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.9mph
21 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News