Stonebwoy speaks on Samini’s decision to endorse NPP

The CEO of Burniton Music Group, Livingstone Etse Satekla known by the stage name Stonebwoy has shared his view on Samini’s decision to support the New Patriotic Party.

Stonebwoy disclosed in an interview that he sees no wrong in the High-Grade Family boss supporting a political party.

According to the ‘Nominate‘ crooner, everyone has a political party he or she supports, be it secretly or in the open.

The dancehall musician added that he respects Samini’s decision and that he doesn’t see it as a form of hypocrisy.

“I respect everyone’s position. The reality is that we all belong to a political party so if Samini has declared his support for the NPP, I don’t see it as a form of hypocrisy”, Stonebwoy stated.

Stonebwoy further stated that he will disclose his party affiliation when the time is right.

This comes after Samini composed a song for the New Patriotic Party to declare his support.

In the song, Samini commended Prez. Akufo Addo for his immense contribution to the development of Ghana.