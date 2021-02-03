type here...
Entertainment

Stonebwoy finally speaks after Shatta Wale threw jabs at him in his beef with Ayisha Modi

By RASHAD
Stonebwoy aka 1Gad has made his first comment since his girl, Ayisha Modi started beef with Shatta Wale that saw him being dragged into the dirt.

It’s unclear if Stonebwoy is being cryptic about the whole issue or he simply does not give fvck about all that is going on.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter and wrote:

“….A true believer of GOD’s divine purpose for mankind…from conception to inception to conclusion… so my life as a messenger of the “words, sounds & power’’ is a higher calling where I have to lay down my existence to do JAH works and as the yields come forth…” #1GAD”.

During a Facebook Live video to respond to Ayisha Modi, Shatta Wale said Stonebwoy and his camp are always copying everything he does.

He cited an example of Stonebwoy naming himself 1Gad after he chose to be called 1Don. He also mentioned a particular time Ayisha Modi parked his cars at Stonebwoys residence and did a video to claim it all belongs to Stonebwoy.

Well, time will tell if Stonebwoy indeed does not care about the raging beef or he is deeply hurt and calmly waiting to pounce on Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale and Ayisha Modi’s beef started after Ayisha Modi carelessly and unprovoked decided to accuse Shatta Wale of sleeping with his cousin, Magdalene Love.

Source:GHPAGE

