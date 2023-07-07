- Advertisement -

A luxurious car that attracted the attention of many car enthusiasts on social media was driven by Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife as they arrived at the location for the TECNO Phantom V Fold unveiling.

Stonebwoy, a renowned TECNO brand ambassador, attended the ceremonial unveiling of the ground-breaking Phantom V Fold alongside his lovely wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

The event was a lavish Glam Cocktail Party where a variety of brand ambassadors and well-known businesspeople came to present the most recent creation from TECNO.

The ‘More Of You’ singer and the mother of his two children were photographed arriving at the event in a Mercedes AMG G63 with a 2023 registration.

