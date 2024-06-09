type here...
Stonebwoy sues Baba Sadiq for defamation

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Stonebwoy-and-Baba-sadiq
Stonebwoy-and-Baba-sadiq

Bhim Nation President Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has sued Sadiq Abdulai Abu known in the media space as Baba Sadiq for defamation.

It would be recalled that before the Telecel Ghana Music Awards event, the two men got involved in an online banter with some Baba Sadiq accusing the musician of threatening his wife on the phone.

Following that and other comments made about him on social media Stonebwoy has through his legal team sued the businessman cum politician.

In his writ, Stonebwoy is demanding that Baba Sadiq render an apology to him and also delete the said post on social media.

Apart from that, the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker is seeking an amount of GHC3 million in damages because the said post has caused a lot of harm to his reputation.

Read the suit below:

Source:GhPage

