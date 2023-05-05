Stonebwoy surprises young fan who sang his ‘Into The Future’ track in viral video

Charis, a young fan, received a surprise from Stonebwoy as an expression of appreciation for singing his song ‘Into The Future”.

The BHIM Nation President paid a surprise visit to the young fan at her school and presented a pack of merchandise to her.

It is believed that the box contains Tecno Mobile phones, which Stonebwoy is an ambassador for and other replicas.

The headmistress of the school was full of praise for Stionebwoy for appreciating the young fan.

Charis expressed her love for Stonebwoy and how she deliberately learned all the lyrics for the song overnight.

1GAD surprises Charis, a young fan who went viral after singing @stonebwoy’s ‘Into the future’ bar for bar ??#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/ZCX3770oJA — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) May 5, 2023

