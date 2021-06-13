Another hit song ‘Racks Pan Racks Remix’ released by Stonebwoy & Talaat Yarky

- Advertisement -

Talaat Yarky features Stonebwoy on his one-time hit banger ‘RACKS PAN RACKS REMIX’ which is a super-packed song and already taking over the street.

‘RACKS PAN RACKS’ was remixed with Stonebwoy after Talaat Yarky made an instant hit with it a couple of months ago, which left the street talking.

This new piece of banger is already making a massive trend mainly because of how the two stars exhibited their lyrical prowess making it a perfect craft.

‘RACKS PAN RACKS REMIX’ has been tipped for gold and undoubtedly, it will be very magical. The song which has bagged a lot of views is available across all digital stores.

For the mean time, the official music video of it is out as shared beneath.

Watch the video below: