Stonebwoy to tattoo JJ Rawlings image on his body

By Qwame Benedict
Stonebwoy to tattoo JJ Rawlings image on his body
Stonebwoy-JJ-Rawlings
Bhim Nation President Livingston Etse Satekla has revealed his plan to ink an image of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on his body.

According to him in a post shared on social media, he has mad love for the late president and as such he is looking forward to have a tattoo of him on his body.

He posted: “…as for JJ RAWLINGS dier straight tattoo. #FreedomAndJusticeFighter I love him die..#RIP.”

See screenshot of his post below:

Stonebwoy post

Should Stonebwoy carry out this act, then it means he will be the first ever Ghanaian celebrity to have a tattoo of him.

Source:Ghpage

