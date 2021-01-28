Stonebwoy to tattoo JJ Rawlings image on his body

- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation President Livingston Etse Satekla has revealed his plan to ink an image of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on his body.

According to him in a post shared on social media, he has mad love for the late president and as such he is looking forward to have a tattoo of him on his body.

He posted: “…as for JJ RAWLINGS dier straight tattoo. #FreedomAndJusticeFighter I love him die..#RIP.”

See screenshot of his post below:

Should Stonebwoy carry out this act, then it means he will be the first ever Ghanaian celebrity to have a tattoo of him.