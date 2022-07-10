“Things we love to see” – Reactions as Stonebwoy wishes Sarkodie on his birthday

- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie received kind words from singer Stonebwoy on his 37th birthday.

The simple yet important message the 1GAD sent to Sarkodie has received plaudits from fans on the other side of the divide.

StonebWoy shared a video of Sarkodie at one of his recent shows and simply wrote:

Birthday Blessings To the HIGHEST! @sarkodie More Sarkcess and Blessings.. #SarkNationDay

Stonebwoy’s message to Sarkodie has indirectly quashed the supposed bad blood between the two heavyweights.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had had some disagreements in past which resulted in major cracks in their respective fanbase, therefore, with this birthday message to him many believe the two have moved on.

Fans have been reacting to the post by praising Stonebwoy for showing maturity.

@pprincedavid_gh wrote: This is what I love to see. I hope you do more of this as he does for you. God bless you. And tell your fans to learn sense because what they throw At Sarkodie, we can come up with worse to throw at you too Bhim !!!

@bhimgains wrote: Upon all this, some of the brainless fans of Sarkodie will still be spitting negative articulations to make it look as if there’s no love between these two parties, but glory be to the LORD for contracting an optimistic being like Stonebwoy to always show love in any circumstance.

@chrisblay wrote: Strength of a woman bad Good Morning Remix videos must drop These two songs always dey ring in my head. Video attaching to it gonna be maaad Great song.